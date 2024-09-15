Doordarshan complete 65 glorious years

AMN

Doordarshan today ( September 15) completed 65 glorious years of its existence. Established on 15th September 1959, Doordarshan marked the beginning of India’s broadcasting era. The then President, Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the first broadcast on that day.

Until 1975, it was a part of All India Radio. On 1st April 1976, it transformed into a separate department in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and later came under Prasar Bharati. As an autonomous public service broadcaster under the Government, it is one of the two divisions of Prasar Bharati. Today, Doordarshan remains India’s largest broadcasting entity, with a vast network of studios and transmitters. It provides television, online, and mobile services, reaching both metropolitan and regional areas, as well as international audiences.

Over the years, Doordarshan has grown into a network operating 35 satellite channels, of which six are All India channels and 22 are Regional Channels (24×7). DD operates six Regional (non-24×7) and one International channel, with a total of 59 transmitters. In addition to these stations, Doordarshan operates the DD DTH service “DD Free Dish” from the Earth Station, Todapur, Delhi.

Doordarshan has delivered content to generations and continues to play a vital role in creating awareness. Despite limited resources and technology, shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Hum Log, Buniyaad, Malgudi Days, and Udaan set a benchmark for quality content.