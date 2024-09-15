Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will resign from CM’s post

Staff Reporter / New DElhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will resign from the post after two days. He said, in the next couple of days, a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held to decide a new Chief Minister.

Mr Kejriwal demanded that the assembly election in Delhi, which is due in February next year, should be held in November this year along with the Maharashtra elections. Addressing the party workers at the party office in the national capital, Mr. Kejriwal added that he will not sit on the Chief Minister’s chair until the people give their verdict. The Supreme Court had granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case on Friday.

