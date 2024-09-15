President, Vice President & PM extend greetings on Onam

Onam being celebrated; Prez, VP, PM greet people on occasion

The President, Vice President, and Prime Minister have greeted people on the occasion of Onam. In her message, President Droupadi Murmu said Onam is an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Kerala. She said that this festival marks the harvesting of crops and is a time to celebrate the cultural heritage and traditions of Kerala. President Murmu said the festival of prosperity also encourages people to promote social harmony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the festival Onam weaves communities together through cherished traditions and serves as a heartfelt reminder of the enduring values of compassion and sacrifice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greeting on the occasion of Onam, and he prayed for peace, prosperity, and wellness all over. Mr Modi said this festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and is marked enthusiastically by the Malayali community all over the world.