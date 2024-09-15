PM Modi launches BJP’s election campaign for Haryana Assembly polls from Kurukshetra

AMN

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi Saturday launched the BJP’s election campaign for the Haryana Assembly polls from Kurukshetra. Addressing the election rally at the theme park in Kurukshetra this evening, Mr. Modi said that to make India a developed nation, Haryana’s development is very important.

He said that the government is empowering the poor, women, farmers, and the youth. Mr. Modi said within 100 days of his government’s third term, it has approved new projects worth 15 lakh crore rupees. Prime Minister Modi noted that the BJP government has approved the construction of three crore houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He highlighted that the Lakhpati Didi program is empowering women, with more than 11 lakh women becoming Lakhpati Didi in just 100 days. The Prime Minister also said that the BJP-led central government has decided to provide free treatment worth five lakh rupees to senior citizens above 70 years. He added that the BJP has connected Haryana with the stream of development.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Congress on the issues of reservation, farmers, and corruption. He accused the Congress of being anti-reservation and alleged that the Congress aims for a politics of appeasement.

During his address, Mr. Narendra Modi highlighted the BJP’s governance record, pointing to recent initiatives aimed at benefiting farmers, the poor, youth, and women. He also cornered the Congress on the issue of reservations and corruption. The Prime Minister’s rally is being seen as crucial for the candidates for the 23 Assembly seats of Kurkeshtra and its adjoining districts. During the Assembly elections, the BJP is trying to garner the support of voters on this basis of development work and good governance, while the Congress is raising the issue of farmers and unemployment. The BJP first came into power in Haryana in 2014, and this time too, the BJP is eyeing a third term in the state.