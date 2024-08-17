Allahabad HC asks UP govt to prepare fresh list for appointment of 69 thousand teachers

Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

The court has set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates.

A bench comprising Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice Brijraj Singh issued the order while disposing of 90 special appeals filed by Mahendra Pal and others, challenging a single-judge order of March 13 last year.

The court directed that while preparing the new selection list, any adverse impact on the currently working assistant teachers should be mitigated by allowing them to complete the ongoing academic session. This is intended to prevent disruption in the students’ education, it said.

The latest order was uploaded on the court’s website yesterday. The bench also revised the earlier order and said reserved category candidates who qualify for the general category merit list should be migrated to that category.

The bench instructed the state government and other authorities concerned to complete the process of issuing a new selection list within three months.