Udaipur: Internet suspended after communal tension over stabbing in school

WEB DESK

The Udaipur administration on Friday suspended internet services in the city for 24 hours following violence after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate at a government school in the Rajasthan city.

According to a notification issued by the divisional commissioner’s office, the decision has been taken on grounds of law and order situation.

Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal told ANI,”This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital.”

“I have met the child, his condition is stable now,”…Police are investigating the reason behind the incident…I would like to appeal the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information…The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested.”

“We are investigating if any other person or child is involved in this incident. No culprit will be spared…I would appeal that if anyone receives any info or forwards from WhatsApp, please verify it first with the administration, because there might be people who will try to spoil the atmosphere. It is our duty to maintain peace in the city,” the district collector added.