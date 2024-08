AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttarakhand, the trek route to Kedarnath, which suffered severe damage from landslides triggered by heavy rain, has been repaired and reopened to pilgrims after a 15-day closure.

The 19-kilometer path, previously obstructed at 29 points by landslide debris, was cleared and reopened yesterday. A team of 260 workers completed the restoration in just 15 days, allowing pilgrims to return to Kedarnath Dham