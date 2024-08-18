THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Kolkata Police Imposes Section 163 of BNSS Near RG Kar Medical College

Aug 18, 2024

AMN / KOLKATA

The Kolkata Police has imposed Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from today to prevent unlawful gathering of five or more people in the area.


Two leader’s of Students Federation of India have been picked up from Behala area by Police in connection with the vandalism that occurred on the intervening night of August 14th at the Medical College.
Meanwhile the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been again called by CBI interrogation at CGO Complex today. He was also interrogated yesterday.

