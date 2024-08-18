THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UNICEF praises health initiative of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Aug 18, 2024

Staff Reporter

United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has praised the efforts being made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for the better health of adolescent girls in his state. In a post on its X, UNICEF has praised the Chief Minister’s Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme for the better health of adolescent girls, calling it a unique initiative.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav transferred an amount of Rs 57 crore 18 lakh to the accounts of 19 lakh girl students under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme under Samagra Shiksha in the Samvad and Samman program of girl students organized in Bhopal on August 11.

Under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme, money has been transferred for sanitary napkins to girl students of class 7 to 12. Under the scheme, information is given to the girl students of schools and colleges about the importance of cleanliness and its measures. This scheme is being run under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the School Education Department.

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UNICEF praises health initiative of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

August 18, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

CCPA Imposes Rs 3 Lakh Fine on Sriram’s IAS for Misleading Claims Over UPSC 2022 Exam Result

August 18, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kolkata Police Imposes Section 163 of BNSS Near RG Kar Medical College

August 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra for being elected as PM of Thailand

August 18, 2024