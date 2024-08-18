UNICEF praises health initiative of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has praised the efforts being made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for the better health of adolescent girls in his state. In a post on its X, UNICEF has praised the Chief Minister’s Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme for the better health of adolescent girls, calling it a unique initiative.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav transferred an amount of Rs 57 crore 18 lakh to the accounts of 19 lakh girl students under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme under Samagra Shiksha in the Samvad and Samman program of girl students organized in Bhopal on August 11.

Under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme, money has been transferred for sanitary napkins to girl students of class 7 to 12. Under the scheme, information is given to the girl students of schools and colleges about the importance of cleanliness and its measures. This scheme is being run under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the School Education Department.

We appreciate Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav's initiative to promote menstrual health among adolescents.



Rs. 57.18 crores was transferred into the accounts of 19 lac school-going girls in Madhya Pradesh as part of the cash transfers scheme.



UNICEF India is… pic.twitter.com/DLnYwKJV3T — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) August 17, 2024