All weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday, says CM Kejriwal

NEWS DESK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday that all weekly markets in the city will open from Monday. Trade unions estimate that there are around 2,700 markets in the city.

The markets, which primarily cater to lower-income groups, employ lakhs of small-scale traders and suppliers and register heavy footfall. A wide variety of products ranging from vegetables to garments are sold in these markets.

After the lockdown was lifted, the government had allowed one weekly market to operate per day in each municipal zone. That arrangement has been in place since June 14.