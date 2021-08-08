India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2021 06:00:14      انڈین آواز

All weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday, says CM Kejriwal

NEWS DESK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday that all weekly markets in the city will open from Monday. Trade unions estimate that there are around 2,700 markets in the city.

The markets, which primarily cater to lower-income groups, employ lakhs of small-scale traders and suppliers and register heavy footfall. A wide variety of products ranging from vegetables to garments are sold in these markets.

After the lockdown was lifted, the government had allowed one weekly market to operate per day in each municipal zone. That arrangement has been in place since June 14.

The Indian Awaaz