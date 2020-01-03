FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2020 02:10:49      انڈین آواز
All India executive committee of RSS begins in Indore

The five-day meeting of the All India executive committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-RSS began in Indore on Thursday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is presiding over the meeting.

The meeting assumes importance due to India’s changing political scenario and growing opposition to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sources say the all-India executive meeting will take place on the first three days and the top officials of all 56 affiliates will hold a session with the national leadership for the next two days. A session is likely to be devoted to the pracharaks of the Madhya Pradesh unit of RSS.

On the first 3 days, there will be meeting of the All India Executive members, while on one day decide for meeting of the top officials of all 56 affiliates with the national leadership. During the meeting, the increasing of RSS branches in rural areas will also be discussed.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also discuss the awareness campaign run by the Sangh with the enlightened people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP’s top officials JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ram Madhav, Saudan Singh, Union Ministers Thawarchand Gehlot, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Prakash Javadekar are also expected to attend the final phase of the meeting.

