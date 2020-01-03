UK court extends remand of Nirav Modi

WEB DESK

India’s fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was further remanded in custody in United Kingdom, at a hearing and asked to appear on 30th of January in nearly two billion US Dollars Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case.

Modi appeared for his regular 28-day call-over appearance from London’s Wandsworth prison at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. His extradition trial is scheduled for 11th of May and is expected to last over five days. Modi had moved yet another bail application last November but the bail plea was turned down by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot.