FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2020 02:11:02      انڈین آواز
Ad

PM disburses Rs 12,000 crore to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi electronically released 12,000 crore rupees under Pradhan Mantri Samaan Yojana to six crore farmers in Tumakuru on Wednesday.

He also awarded the Krishi Karman Award to the progressive farmers from 21 states. The fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were also given deep sea fishing boats and transponders that will help them to navigate in the deep sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister emphasised on agro exports, value-addition of produce, marketing and doubling of farmers income by 2022. He said that special programmes are launched for coffee, rubber, coconut, cashew and pulses. He also said that his government is committed to improving irrigation facilities and providing skills to the agriculturists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Indian archery contingent will win medal at Tokyo Olympics,: Akash Malik

HSB/ New Delhi Akash Malik, who made history after clinching India's first silver in archery at the Youth Olym ...

Rajasthan Royals name Ish Sodhi as Spin consultant

HSB/ Jaipur IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thrusday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi in a dual ...

Football ISL :Clash of the titans to kick off ISL in 2020

HSB/ Bengaluru A cracker of a contest is in the offing as defending champions Bengaluru cross swords with tab ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!