03 Jan 2020
UP govt sends report to Centre seeking ban on PFI

Published On:

AGENCIES / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government has sent a report to the Centre seeking a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) for indulging in violence during last month’s anti-CAA protests.

State DGP OP Singh said told a press conference here that the state home department sent its report after PFI’s Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during protests.

He said, police have enough evidence of the involvement of the PFI in the recent violence during protests in Lucknow and other districts. DGP said, police are investigating the role of other groups including Rihai Manch who were also involved in the violence. He said that PFI was actively involved in violence, that is why police have arrested 25 of their members.

Lucknow police has arrested of mastermind of the Lucknow violence Wasim and his two associates Nadeem, and Ashfaq. While Wasim is the state head of PFI, Ashfaq is the treasurer and Nadeem is a member. Police have also seized placards, flags, pamphlets, literature, newspaper cuttings, banners and posters for the anti-NRC or CAA protest from them.

