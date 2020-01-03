FreeCurrencyRates.com

CAA does not take away citizenship: Amit Shah

Govt not going to revert back even an inch on this issue

AMN / Jodhpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) did not take away the citizenship of any person, it is a law to provide citizenship.

He said that Opposition parties including Congress are spreading confusion about this law and misleading the people, but the government is not going to revert back even an inch on this issue.

Addressing a Public Awareness Programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act here today, Mr Shah accused the Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics. He said that minorities from neighbouring countries have come to this country in adverse conditions and their human rights will be protected. Mr Shah said that those who are opposing the CAA are opposing Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel because they had the same sentiment regarding displaced people from neighbouring countries.

The Home Minister said that large numbers of Dalit people are coming in India from neighbouring countries after getting harassed. He said that the tribals and Dalits of the country are noticing silently the protest of Opposition parties against this act. Mr Shah also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss on this issue. Referring to the Congress Seva Dal’s book on Veer Savarkar, he said, Congress party is making low-level remarks against such legends due to vote-bank politics.

The Home Minister also asked the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to worry about the deaths of children in Kota. He said, Mr Gehlot is adopting a double-standard approach on the matter, as he has promised citizenship to the refugees in the election manifesto.

On this occasion, Mr Shah also launched a toll-free number and appealed people to give support by making a missed call. He said that BJP will start a massive Public Awareness Campaign on CAA across the country from 5th of January and will contact three crore people on this issue.

