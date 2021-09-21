Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Indian Air Force.

He will assume charge after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on 30th of this month.

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari was commissioned into the Fighter stream of Indian Air Force on 29th December 1982 and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

Air Marshal Chaudhari is decorated with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal.