Kharif foodgrain output estimated at record 150.50 mn tonne this year: Govt

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

India’s foodgrain production is estimated to touch record 150.50 million tonne in the ongoing kharif season on better rice output amid good monsoon, the agriculture ministry said today.

In the kharif season of 2020-21 crop year (July-June), the foodgrain output comprising rice, pulses and coarse cereals stood at a record 149.56 million tonne.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the record foodgrain production of 150.50 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season.

He said that, there has been bumper production due to hardwork of farmers, proficiency of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the Government in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Record rice production of 107.04 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season.

It is higher by 9.21 million tonnes than the previous five years’ average Kharif rice production of 97.83 million tonnes.

Nutri or Coarse Cereals production is estimated to be 34 million tonnes, Maize 21.24 million tonnes, Pulses 9.45 million tonnes, Tur 4.43 million tonnes, Oilseeds 23.39 million tonnes, Groundnut 8.25 million tonnes, Soyabean 12.72 million tonnes, record Cotton prouction of 36.22 million bales of 170 kg each, Jute and Mesta 9.61 million bales of 180 kg each and record Sugarcane production of 419.25 million tonnes.

As per First Advance Estimates for 2021-22 Kharif, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 150.50 million tonnes which is higher by 12.71 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years.