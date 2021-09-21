Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
States will get full support from Centre to increase agriculture production: Tomar

BY SUDHIR KUMAR

UNION Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the Centre was fully committed to support the States to increase production and productivity and to face the challenges posed by climate change and rainfed agriculture.

Inaugurating the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi campaign 2021-22 through Video Conferencing,

Mr Tomar said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always aimed to protect and support farmers and several steps have been taken to make farmers Self reliant Aatmanirbhar.

He urged the States to use water, electricity and fertilizers judiciously and to use Nano-urea which is less costly and beneficial for land fertility.

The Minister said that Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs should reach out to the small farmers so that they can benefit from various schemes of the government.

He said, the States should also ensure that PM- Kisan and Kisan Credit Card KCC should reach every farmer.

Mr Tomar informed that more than 2.25 crore KCCs have been distributed, through which farmers have been given loans of more than 2.25 lakh crore rupees.

He also said that the PM Fasal Bima Yojana has provided protective cover for the farmers.

The objective of the conference was to review and assess the crop performance during the preceding crop season and fix crop-wise targets for Rabi season in consultation with State Governments, ensure supply of critical inputs and facilitate adoption of innovative technologies with a view to enhance production and productivity of the crops. The priority of government is to increase production of oilseeds and pulses.

Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said that the States should ensure that the quality seeds and fertilizers are provided to farmers.

The Indian Awaaz