Gadkari emphasises on fixing driving hours for drivers of commercial vehicles

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasised on fixing driving hours for the drivers of commercial vehicles, similar to pilots as it will reduce fatigue-induced road accidents.

In a National Road Safety Council Meeting today with the Non-Official Co-Opted Individual Members he directed officers to work on a policy to include On-Board Sleep Detection Sensors in Commercial Vehicles, at par with European standards.

The Minister directed the Council to meet in every two months and share their s.

Mr Gadkari said he will also write letters to Chief Ministers and Collectors to ensure that District Road Committee meetings happen regularly.

The new National Road Safety Council was formed by the Ministry on 28th July this year. The meeting was attended by all the 13 Non-Official Co-Opted Individual Members.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen. V K Singh attended the meeting along with the senior officials of the Ministry. During the meeting, the Members made various important suggestions in the area of improvement of road safety.

The Minister advised all the Members to work in diversified areas of road safety so that more lives can be saved on road and the Members have also been requested to share their experience to each other.

He also directed the Ministry officials to work in close coordination with the National Road Safety Council Members and implement their suggestions on priority. The achievements made in the areas of Road Safety would be brought out through a monthly magazine.

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

