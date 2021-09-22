PM Modi leaves for US, says visit occasion to strengthen strategic ties

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

In a statement just before leaving for the US, Modi said he would conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

Prime Minister departed for a three day US visit this morning. In his statement before the departure, the Prime Minister said, his visit to the US will be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with that country, consolidate relations with India’s strategic partners Japan and Australia and to take forward collaboration on important global issues.

Mr. Modi said, he will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He said, he is also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology.



The Prime Minister said, he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of the virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

During the visit, Mr. Modi will also meet Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with the countries and continue useful exchanges on regional and global issues.

He said, he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues. Mr. Modi is visiting the USA from 22nd to 25th of this month at the invitation of President Joe Biden.