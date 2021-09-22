Visit to be an occasion to strengthen Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA and consolidate relations with India’s strategic partners – Japan and Australia.

In his departure statement, Mr Modi said he will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime minister said he is also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between two nations particularly in the area of science and technology.

Prime Minister will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. Mr Modi said, the Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of the Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr Modi said he will also meet Australian Prime Minister Morrison and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries. Prime minister said he will conclude his visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

The Indian diaspora in United States is eagerly awaiting the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to AIR News, the President of SEWA International from Houston said, it will further consolidate the bilateral relations and pave the way for new dynamism and energy in India-US relations.