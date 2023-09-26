AIADMK makes it official – no alliance with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu

AMN / WEB DESK

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy cited K Annamalai’s remarks against former AIADMK leaders as a reason behind their decision.

“AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today. State leadership of BJP has been making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders for past year,” he said.

AIADMK spokesperson Sasirekha termed the decision “happiest moment” and announced to fight both state assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls with out NDA’s support.

“… based on members’ opinion we are taking this resolution. This is the happiest moment (for us). We are very happy to face the upcoming elections (on our own), whether Parliamentary or Assembly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who holding ‘en mann en makkal’ foot march across the state has refused to comment on AIADMK’s decision to snap ties with the saffron party.

“I will speak with you later… I won’t speak during the yatra, I will speak later,” he told reporters.