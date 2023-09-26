MP Assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 39 candidates, 3 Union Ministers, 7 MPs in the list

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, totaling 39 contestants. Among the prominent figures, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel will be representing the party in the Dimani and Narsingpur constituencies, respectively. Meanwhile, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will be seeking election from the Niwas constituency.

The BJP’s candidate lineup also includes influential figures like BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh, who will be contesting in the Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies.

This announcement comes after the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held discussions about the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party’s national headquarters on September 13. Key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other election committee members and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, were present at the meeting.

The BJP had previously released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. The state is gearing up for Assembly polls later this year, with 230 Assembly constituencies up for election.