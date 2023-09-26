IAS officers of 2021 batch call on President Murmu

AMN

A group of 182 IAS officers of the 2021 batch called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Monday. They are currently posted as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments.

Addressing the officers, the President said that their service is unlike any other service in terms of authority, role, and responsibility. She emphasised that it is not a service but a mission. She added that it is the mission to take India and its people forward under the framework of good governance. She shared that serving the nation and its people is their destiny and making India an inclusive and developed nation is their collective destination.



The President said that a compassionate civil servant whose heart beats for the poor and the under-privileged is a true civil servant. She urged them to make efforts to understand the link between ‘file to field’ and also between ‘field to file’.