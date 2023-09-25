इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2023 12:48:31      انڈین آواز

‘Seva Abhiyaan’ of implementing welfare schemes without discrimination is true secularism: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Government’s Seva Abhiyaan of taking welfare schemes to all beneficiaries without any discrimination is true secularism. Addressing after unveiling a 72 feet statue of BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in New Delhi on Monday, Mr Modi said, that when efforts are made for big targets and we go ahead with everyone, the scale of the success also goes up.

He said, public success always makes feel more proud than individual success. Modi has said that India has transformed its image through its potential and is seen with more respect in foreign nations. He said, the Chandrayaan Mission and successful G20 Summit have added to the respect of Indians abroad.
 
Mr. Modi said, the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill was not just a win for democracy but also for BJP ideology. The Prime Minister said, the recently passed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam embodies Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s principle of integral humanism. He said, that without appropriate participation of women in politics, we cannot talk about inclusive society and democratic integration.
 
Mr Modi said, the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya inspires everyone and his message of serving the poor and marginalised with utmost compassion is the guiding force of the Party and Government.
He said, Deendayal Upadhyaya talked about the person at the lowest rung of the society, and in the last nine years, the Government has worked towards the upliftment of those at the lowest rung of the society.
 
Saying that the principles and ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya are a beacon of inspiration for countless people, Mr Modi called upon people to incorporate the seven principles of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in their lives.

