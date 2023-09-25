इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 11:16:48      انڈین آواز

India to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target ahead of 2030 deadline: Power Minister

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has said that India will achieve its 500 GW renewable energy target before the 2030 deadline. After inaugurating the ‘India Energy Summit 2023′ in New Delhi on Monday, he said climate change is a threat to the world. He stressed that India is committed to leaving behind a healthy and safe planet for the next generation.
 
The two-day Summit aims to focus on the development of an enabling Green Hydrogen ecosystem in the country. In the inauguration session of the Summit, Ambassador of Kindom of Belgium Didier Vanderhasselt and Germany Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann along with senior dignitaries were also present.

Policymakers and high-level dignitaries, senior government functionaries, financial institutions, project developers, manufacturers, user industry, technology companies, start-ups, foundations, academia and think tanks, and research and training institutions are participating in the Summit.

