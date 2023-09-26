इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2023 11:35:51      انڈین آواز

BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain admitted to Mumbai hospital, undergoes angioplasty

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday following complaints of high blood pressure and uneasiness. He underwent angioplasty, a procedure carried out by doctors to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.

“Shahnawaz Hussain was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. We found a blockage in one of his veins and angioplasty was done subsequently,” a Lilavati doctor told media. The politician is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

