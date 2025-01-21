Agriculture sector is future of India: Chief Economic Adviser

AMN

Chief Economic Adviser Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran has stated that agriculture is the sector of the future. Speaking at the EXIM Bank annual citation event in New Delhi, he emphasized the importance of reallocating land to sectors within agriculture that are performing well.

Dr Nageswaran also highlighted India’s strong export share in IT-enabled services and noted that the country is making a sincere effort to increase its manufacturing share of GDP.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts review of Agriculture schemes and programmes



Chouhan asks senior officers consistently engage with State Governments on Agri issues

Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan Monday held review meeting on Agriculture issues with the senior officials of the Agriculture Ministry. Several issues related to the progress of rabi sowing, weather conditions, pest surveillance through National Pest surveillance system (NPSS), marketing of Agri products including the import and export of the produce are figured in the review meeting.

Union Minister said, apart from he himself holding weekly meeting on the farm issues, he shall also periodically hold meetings with the State Governments at the Agriculture Ministers level. He wanted even the officials to consistently engage with the State Governments on these issues, as addressing the issues at ground level would require involvement of the State Governments’ officials.

The total area sown as on 17th January 2025 is 640 lakh hectares compared to 637.49 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of last year which is higher by 2.51 lakh hectares. The overall crop coverage and crop condition is better than previous year. The sowing of rabi Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) are going on and as on date the current year sowing of TOP crops is higher than corresponding period of the previous year.

The Mandi prices of wheat (0.46%), Mustard (0.14%), Soybean (0.25%) have increased week on week. whereas Arhar (1.22%), Rice (1.20%) Gram (0.67%), Potato (6.34%) and Tomato (6.79%) have decreased week-on-week.

Currently Wheat, Rice, Gram, Mustard and sesame are getting price higher than Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the market.