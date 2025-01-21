India becomes 7th largest producer of coffee in the world

India is now the seventh-largest coffee producer globally, with exports reaching 1.29 billion dollars in the last financial year. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release that this is nearly double the 719 million dollars worth of exports in 2020-21.

The Ministry also highlighted that in the first half of this month, India exported over 9,300 tonnes of coffee, with top buyers including Italy, Belgium, and Russia. It added that while India primarily exports unroasted coffee beans, there is a growing demand for value-added products like roasted and instant coffee, further fueling the export boom. Meanwhile, Karnataka leads in coffee production, contributing 248,000 metric tonnes in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Talking about domestic consumption, the Ministry said that it has increased from 84,000 tonnes in 2012 to 91,000 tonnes in 2023. This is attributed to the rise of café culture, higher disposable incomes, and a growing preference for coffee over tea in India.