Finale Trade Aug 8: Sensex down 765 pts, Nifty at 24,363; SMIDs, metal, realty top drag

Aug 8, 2025
Last Updated on: 9 August 2025 12:13 AM

Biz Desk

Indian stock markets closed sharply lower on Friday, August 8, after US President Donald Trump ruled out any trade negotiations with India, intensifying the ongoing tariff standoff. The announcement dampened investor sentiment and led to widespread selling across sectors.

The BSE Sensex fell 765.47 points (0.95%) to close at 79,857.79, while the Nifty50 declined 232.85 points (0.95%) to end at 24,363.30. Over the week, the Sensex lost 742 points and the Nifty 202 points, marking the sixth consecutive weekly loss—the longest losing streak since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020.

On the BSE, NTPC, Titan, and Trent emerged as top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and M&M were the major laggards. On the NSE, NTPC, Titan, and Dr. Reddy’s gained, whereas IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Enterprises declined the most.

Broader markets also witnessed heavy selling pressure. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.64%, and the Nifty SmallCap dropped 1.49%.

All sectoral indices closed in the red, led by Nifty Realty (-2.11%), followed by Metal (-1.76%), Auto (-1.40%), and Pharma (-1.30%).

The market remains under pressure amid rising global trade tensions and lack of diplomatic progress, with investors turning risk-averse ahead of key global economic cues.

