Tomato Prices Spike Due to Rain Disruptions, Not Supply Shortage: Govt

The Government today said that the retail prices of tomatoes have spiked across the country due to temporary localised factors rather than any fundamental demand-supply imbalance or production shortfall. Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said that in Delhi, the tomato prices soared to 73 rupees per kilogram due to heavy rainfall in the northern and north-western regions of the country since the last week of July.

It added that this weather-related disruption caused prices to spike to as high as 85 rupees per kg by the end of July. The Ministry said, with the recovery and stabilisation of daily arrivals at the Azadpur mandi over the past week, retail prices have begun to decline.

National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) has been procuring tomatoes from Azadpur Mandi since 4th August 2025 and selling them to consumers at prices with minimal margins. NCCF has sold over 27 thousand kilograms of tomatoes at retail prices ranging from 47 to 60 rupees per kg so far. Retail sales are being conducted through NCCF’s stationary outlets at Nehru Place, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk, as well as through 6-7 mobile vans operating at various locations across the city.

The Ministry said that major cities like Chennai and Mumbai have not witnessed a similar price surge. The price of tomatoes in Chennai stood at 50 rupees per kg, while in Mumbai at 58 rupees per kg. At present, the all-India average retail price of tomato is 52 rupees per kg, which is still lower than 54 rupees per kg last year.

The Ministry said that pertinently, unlike previous years, prices of major vegetables like potato, onion and tomato are under control this monsoon season. It further informed that the higher production of onion and potato over the previous year ensured sufficient supply, along with government buffer stock and continued price stability.