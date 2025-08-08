Govt firm against smuggling & hoarding of fertilizers: JP Nadda in Lok Sabha

SUGIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that the government is committed to stop smuggling and hoarding of fertilizers. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, Mr Nadda said, fertilizer is declared as an essential commodity and is notified under Fertilizer Control Order, FCO 1985 and Fertilizer (Movement Control) Order, 1973.

He said, State governments are adequately empowered under FCO to stop black marketing, diversion and smuggling of fertilizers and to take punitive action against any person or Fertilizer Company involved in such malpractices by violating the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and FCO. Listing out actions, Mr Nadda said, Government is regularly taking actions on black marketing, hoarding, and diversion of fertilizers.

He said, the mandate of the Department of Fertilizers is to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers at State level. However, the distribution of fertilizers within the State at district level is done by the concerned State governments. The Minister said State Governments especially those bordering Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been requested regularly to increase the vigilance at the borders to prevent smuggling of fertilizers like Urea from India to neighboring countries.

Replying to another question, Mr Nadda said, under DBT in Fertilizers system, the subsidy on various fertilizer grades is released to the fertilizer companies, on actual sales to the beneficiaries based on Aadhar authentication through POS devices installed at each retail shop. He said, all farmers are being supplied fertilizers at subsidized rates on a non-denial basis.a