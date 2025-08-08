Better Roads Will Cut Logistics Costs To 9 % By Year End , says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that India’s logistics cost will drop to 9 percent by the end of this year.

Speaking at a conclave organised by a private news channel in New Delhi today, Mr. Gadkari attributed this reduction to the significant improvement in the country’s road infrastructure. The Minister noted that this decline in logistics costs will provide a major boost to the nation’s export sector, potentially increasing exports by up to 1.5 times. Mr. Gadkari also said that the growth of the Agriculture and Allied sector is the government’s priority. He noted that the growth of this sector will contribute significantly to the GDP.