Sai Life Sciences Share jumps as its Q1FY26 Revenue Surges 77% to ₹496 Cr

Q1FY26 Revenue at ₹496 Cr; EBITDA at ₹125 Cr; Net Profit at ₹60 Cr

has achieved an all-time high stock price of Rs. 864.7, reflecting a notable milestone for the small-cap pharmaceutical company. The stock has shown resilience, outperforming the Sensex over various time frames and indicating a strong upward trend in recent trading activity.

BIZ DESK

Hyderabad based Sai Life Sciences reported strong Q1FY26 results, with revenue rising 77% YoY to ₹496 crore, driven by a 113% surge in its CDMO segment and a 38% growth in Discovery services. EBITDA soared 305% to ₹125 crore, improving margins to 25% from 11% last year. Net profit (PAT) stood at ₹60 crore, reversing a ₹13 crore loss in Q1FY25. The company also invested ₹134 crore in capex during the quarter, enhancing R&D and manufacturing infrastructure.

Operational highlights include the start of commercial operations at Bidar Unit IV (adding 91 KL capacity), launch of a new Peptide Research Center, and a 10,300 sq. ft. Biology facility in Hyderabad. It also initiated construction of a new Medicinal Chemistry block and a Process R&D Block, nearly doubling its R&D capacity.

CEO Krishna Kanumuri highlighted strong performance across business units and emphasized ongoing investments to support complex and emerging drug development needs. CFO Siva Chittor echoed optimism, citing operational efficiency, deeper global client engagement, and future readiness as key drivers of growth.

With a robust pipeline, expanding capabilities, and a growing scientific team, Sai Life Sciences is positioning itself as a trusted global CRDMO partner in advancing complex pharmaceutical innovation.

Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations was ₹496 Cr for Q1FY26 compared to ₹280 Cr in Q1FY25, an increase of 77% driven primarily by strong growth in CDMO segment.

driven primarily by strong growth in CDMO segment. EBITDA stood at ₹125 Cr. for Q1FY26 compared to ₹31 Cr in Q1FY25, an increase of 305%

EBITDA margin expanded by 14% YoY to 25% in Q1FY26

YoY to 25% in Q1FY26 PAT for Q1FY26 stood at ₹60 crore

Invested ₹134 crore in capital expenditure during Q1FY26

Business Highlights

Commenced commercial operations at Bidar Unit IV (PB-11 Phase II), adding ~91 KL capacity and taking the total manufacturing capacity to ~700 KL.

Inaugurated Peptide Research Center at Hyderabad R&D campus, strengthening capabilities in complex peptides and emerging modalities.

Inaugurated 10,300 sq. ft. Biology facility with multiple laboratories, strengthening the company’s discovery offering.

Construction underway for new Medicinal Chemistry block with 200 fume hood capacity.

Broke ground for a new Process R&D Block at Unit 2 Hyderabad, nearly doubling PRD capacity and adding capabilities in early phase peptide development and Clinical Formulations.

Commencing work on building an additional 200 KL production capacity at Unit IV, Bidar; to be ready by Q3FY27.

Onboarded 253 scientists and technical staff to support scaling.