Paper Industry Charts Course for a Sustainable Future

The global paper industry is embracing sustainability as its core focus, as evidenced by The Paper & Tissue Show 2025, which opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The three-day event, running from January 21-23, has attracted over 300 exhibitors and 16,000 visitors from more than 120 countries.

Twenty-two Indian companies from various paper industry segments are participating in the Paper and Tissue Show 2025, reflecting the country’s growing presence in the global market. India has emerged as a significant player in this industry, representing about 5% of the global paper market. The country maintains its position as the world’s fastest-growing paper market, with domestic consumption of packaging paper and paperboard growing at 8.2%. The Indian packaging paper and paperboard market, currently at 15 million tonnes, comprises approximately 65% of the country’s total paper market of 23 million tonnes. Industry projections indicate that India’s paper market value will reach USD 19.1 billion by 2033, with an expected CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.

This exhibition in Abu Dhabi serves as a crucial platform for international collaboration, featuring expanded national pavilions from India, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and Egypt. New additions to this year’s show include a Supermarket Zone for product displays and the Hygiene Forward 2025 conference focusing on hygiene and nonwoven sectors. The event also incorporates MENA Pulp Week, offering insights into global pulp markets and sustainability trends.

Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global trade hub, combined with its excellent connectivity and state-of-the-art facilities at ADNEC, has attracted visitors from over 120 countries.