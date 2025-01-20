CII’s Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 Takes Innovation to New Heights with 3 Live Demos

Key highlight of Day 2 was the live demonstration by BluJ, Seahorse Air Limited (SAL) and Magic Myna

AMN / New Delhi

– Day 2 of the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), continued to captivate attendees with groundbreaking live demonstrations by BluJ, SeaHorse and Magic Myna, showcasing revolutionary advancements in air mobility technologies. The four-day event, dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration in the urban air mobility sector, is part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025—India’s premier platform for showcasing global mobility solutions.

Mr. Amit Dutta, Chairman, CII Taskforce on Short Haul Air Mobility and Managing Director, Hunch Mobility, shared in the opening ceremony: “The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 is a pivotal initiative by CII, showcasing India’s commitment to sustainable and scalable air mobility solutions. This platform not only highlights groundbreaking technologies and visionary leadership but also reflects CII’s dedication to fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders, innovators, and policymakers to create a sustainable and scalable urban air mobility ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, CII reaffirms its commitment to positioning India as a global leader in the future of transportation.”

Key highlights of Day 2:



Live flight demonstration by BluJ Aerospace, unveiling the Gen 1 VTOL prototype, India’s largest privately built unmanned VTOL aircraft.

Maruthi Amardeep Sri Vatsavaya, Co-Founder/CEO, BluJ Aerospace, said: “The demonstration of our Gen 1 prototype at the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 is a major milestone for BluJ Aerospace and the VTOL sector in India. CII’s visionary leadership and unwavering support, along with the backing of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, have been instrumental in creating an ecosystem where cutting-edge innovations like ours can thrive and contribute to India’s sustainable aviation goals.”

Adding to the excitement, Magic Myna, an industry frontrunner in multi-copter drone technology, highlighted its multi-utility, heavy-lift drone solutions.

Sunil S Nair, Co-Founder, Magicmyna Private Limited, shared: “Our commitment to building a vibrant unmanned aviation ecosystem is deeply rooted in Innovation, indigenization and collaboration. The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 is an incredible platform to demonstrate how multi-copter drones can revolutionize last-mile logistics and societal applications. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey and grateful to CII for fostering an environment of innovation and progress.”SeaHorse Air Limited unveiled SH5, the world’s first non-electric VTOL designed for affordable and efficient Maritime Air Mobility, flying just 30 feet over water, never flying over land or ATC controlled airspace, but capable of landing and take off from both land and water. SH5 is the first ever heavy lift VTOL using hydraulic propulsion (no batteries to charge). A game-changer in its category, SH5 carries 5 passengers up to 450km at a speed of 150 km/h, and is built with a host of safety features.. In an emergency, the H5 needs just 8 seconds to land on land or water.

Anurag Gupta, Founder & CEO, Seahorse Air Limited, added, “The SeaHorse H5 represents the first major step in Maritime Air Mobility for island and coastal geographies, with the Maldives as our first port of call”.

Here is the link of the video to the Live Demonstration – https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xW-JJlMkjA1yNEUo7rMIs72wpph5Vt88