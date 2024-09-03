Abu Dhabi Crown Prince inaugurates IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus

AMN / WEB DESK

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has officially inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi campus. The event marked a historic moment for international engineering education, bringing the prestigious IIT brand to the UAE.

The inaugural batch has 52 students in undergraduate (UG) courses in Computer Science and Engineering and Energy Engineering. Students for the UG programs were rigorously selected through the JEE Advanced exam and the newly introduced Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) designed specifically for international students.

The establishment of the campus fulfills a key aspect of the Vision Document launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February 2022.

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi had previously launched its first Masters of Technology (M.Tech) programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability in January this year.