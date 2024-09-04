IIT Bombay’s 2024 placement season concludes with average annual package of Rs 23.5 lakh

IIT Bombay’s 2024 placement season has concluded with an average annual package of Rs 23.5 lakh, reflecting a 7.7% increase from last year’s Rs 21.8 lakh. The lowest package offered was Rs 4 lakh per annum.

The number of registered students rose by 11% to 2,414. The release stated that three out of four students secured desired job profiles despite a challenging job market, with a placement rate of nearly 75%. The note mentioned that IIT Bombay has achieved the second highest of 1475 this year, compared to the highest number of students placed in 2022- 23 with the total number of accepted offers being 1516.

The number of companies participating in the placement drive increased by 12%, from 324 last year to 364 this year. The placement drive also saw 32 Ph.D. students out of 118 active participants successfully placed. According to the release, job generation remains strong, following the resumption of economic activities post-COVID-19.