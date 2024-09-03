All educational institutions should create safe environment for girls: President Droupadi Murmu

AMN / PUNE

President Droupadi Murmu has said that all educational institutions should create a safe environment for girls, as they are an integral part of the country’s development. She made these remarks at the 21st convocation ceremony of Symbiosis University in Pune today. She also appreciated the University’s efforts towards inclusive development with an emphasis on gender equality, noting that eight of the eleven gold medalists were girls.

Asserting that educational institutions should aim to provide value-based education and help students understand the culture and needs of society, Ms. Murmu suggested developing healthcare products especially keeping in mind the underprivileged sections of the society. She also expressed hope that the international students of the University would use their knowledge and skills to contribute to the betterment of humanity in their respective countries.

Governor of Maharashtra C. P. Radhakrishnan and State Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil were present on the occasion.

Students from 85 countries are studying at the university who presented flags of their respective countries to the President.