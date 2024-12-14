75 years of Constitution: Rajnath highlights values of Indian constitution in Lok Sabha

Constitution is the safety shield to keep the citizens safe, Priyanka Gandhi

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

The Lok Sabha today (Friday) began a special discussion on the 75 years of glorious journey of the Constitution of India. Initiating the discussion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, Indian Constitution paves the way for nation building by touching all aspects of social, economic, political and cultural life.

In his address, Singh highlighted the Constitution’s historical significance, emphasizing its role in shaping India’s governance and its position on the global stage.

He said, Constitution is the expression of the country’s civilizational values. The Minister said, 75 years ago, the constituent assembly completed the process of making a Constitution for the newly-independent India. After around three years of rigorous debate and deliberation, the country got the Constitution. He said, the Constitution created by the constituent assembly was not just an official document but it was an expression of will of the people.

In a veiled attack on the opposition Congress, Mr Singh said, in the last few years attempts have been made to project the Constitution as a contribution of a particular party. He said, the Constitution is not a contribution of any single party but an unparalleled, transformative document aligned with values of India. The Minister said, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

He said, Government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Mr Singh said, Indian Constitution is progressive, inclusive, and transformative. He said, this is the country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and can also become the President of the country. The Minister said, the contribution of several leaders in the making of the Constitution was deliberately ignored. He said, thoughts of leaders such as Madan Mohan Malviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar have strengthened the Constitution.

Participating in the discussion, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress said, the Constitution is the safety armour to keep the citizens safe. She said, it is the armour to justice, unity and the right to express. Ms Vadra accused that the ruling side have made attempts to break this safety armour. She alleged that through lateral entry and privatisation, the government is trying to weaken reservation.

Participating in the debate, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party said, Constitution is the soul of democracy. He said, the House is again discussing the constitution after 75 years. Mr Yadav said, the Constitution is the true protector of the downtrodden and oppressed in the country. He claimed that several communities are suffering due to lack of representation and reservation.

Noting that secularism is a part of the preamble, Kalyan Banerjee of Trinamool Congress alleged that the secular fabric of the country is under threat over the last 10 years. He said,

T R Baalu of DMK said, socialism and secularism are not merely terms in Preamble, they embody the essence of India’s democratic and inclusive mission. Mr Baalu said, the constitution is not just a book having laws, rights and duties, but a vision of the first generation leaders of independent India that guides the nation.

Janata Dal United MP and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan) said, the Constitution paves the way for social and economic progress for all sections of the society. He said, those who tamper with the Constitution are shown their place. Mr Singh slammed the Congress for imposing emergency and also for misusing article 356 and toppling state governments.

TDP MP Dr. Byreddy Shabari highlighted the spirit of the Constitution, which speaks about equality. Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) raised the issue of unemployment and alleged misuse of Central agency. Bhartruhari Mhatab of BJP said that the Indian Constitution is a living and progressive document. He said, in the last ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now a common man feels that he is part of the system. Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe of NCP (SP) said that due to the Constitution, India is continuously progressing on the path of development. Shambhavi of LJP (R) said that it is Prime Minister Modi who has worked for the empowerment of women. Sachithanantham of CPI(M) alleged that the Constitution is under threat. K Subbarayan of CPI, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, Mallesh Babu of JDS and other members also participated in the discussion.

Later the house adjourned for the day to meet again tomorrow.

Earlier, during the discussion, the Lower House faced two brief adjournments following the uproar over the remarks of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the death of a CBI Judge B H Loya. The discussion remained inconclusive.