PARLIAMENTARIANS PAY TRIBUTES TO MARTYRS ON ANNIVERSARY OF TERRORIST ATTACK ON PARLIAMENT

Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla led the nation, today, in paying tributes to the Martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament from the terrorist attack on 13 December 2001.

Several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament, family members of the martyrs and other dignitaries paid floral tributes on this occasion. Secretary–General, Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary – General, Rajya Sabha, Shri P. C. Mody also paid tributes to the martyrs.

On this occasion, Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla and other dignitaries interacted with family members of the martyrs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Birla also visited the Blood Donation Camp organized in Parliament premises, on this occasion, and interacted with the donors and medical staff.

Later, Birla led the House in paying tributes to the martyrs in Lok Sabha. Paying tributes, he said, “Our vigilant security forces deployed to guard the Parliament premises displayed indomitable courage and valour and foiled the terrorist attack. While bravely facing this attack of terrorists, 8 security personnel of Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and Central Reserve Police Force were martyred. One CPWD employee was also martyred in this attack. This House pays humble tribute to the supreme sacrifice of all the great martyrs who attained martyrdom while protecting the Parliament during the terrorist attack of 13 December, 2001 and expresses its deep condolences to their families. On this occasion, we reaffirm our resolve to combat terrorism and protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of our motherland.”

On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla also wrote in his message on X (formerly Twitter), “On the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament, I salute the security and parliamentary personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the temple of democracy. Their valiant dedication of courage and devotion to duty is admirable; their supreme sacrifice will always inspire the Nation.”

It may be recalled that it was on this day in the year 2001 that Shri Jagdish Prasad Yadav and Matbar Singh Negi, both Security Assistants of Rajya Sabha Secretariat; Smt. Kamlesh Kumari, Constable, CRPF; Shri Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Shri Ghanshyam, Head Constables, Delhi Police; and Deshraj, Gardener, CPWD, had sacrificed their lives during the terrorist attack.

In recognition of their selfless sacrifices, Sarvashri Jagdish Prasad Yadav, Matbar Singh Negi and Smt. Kamlesh Kumari were posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. Sarvashri Nanak Chand, Rampal, Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam were posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.