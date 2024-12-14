India raises concern with Canada over murder of 3 Indian students

New Delhi Issues advisory to remain vigilant amid growing hate crime.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India has raised concerns with Canadian authorities following the murder of three Indian students in Canada last week. Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has taken up the issue with the Canadian authority and India high commissions are in touch with the local authorities for a thorough investigation.

“In the last week or so, we have had unfortunate tragedies in Canada – three Indian students have been murdered in violent crimes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing without giving details of the incidents.

“We are saddened by these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada,” he said, adding that the Indian high commission in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are following up with Canadian authorities for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Indian missions are also in touch with the families of the students. “We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families,” he said.

The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals, particularly students, in Canada is a matter of “paramount importance” and the Indian missions in that country are in regular touch with local authorities in this regard.

Responding to media query over the issue, He added that India has also issued an advisory for its nationals and students to exercise extreme caution amid growing incidents of hate crimes and violence.