660 Ab initio trainees inducted into Air Force

AMN

In a passing out parade held at Indian Air Force Station Tambaram today, 660 Ab initio trainees were inducted into the Air Force after completion of 64 weeks of training at the Mechanical training Institute.

Air Commodore S.Sivakumar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station , Avadi reviewed the parade and presented trophies to the meritorious trainees.

In his address, Air Commodore Sivakumar said that the Indian Air Force is on the path of transforming itself into a strategic force of great caliber with induction of the state of the art aircraft, equipment and weapon system.

He urged the air warriors to make sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their technical knowledge and skills by keeping themselves abreast with the latest changes.