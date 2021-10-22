Maharashtra reports 1,632 new cases of COVID-19

AMN

Maharashtra’s tally of infections has reached 65,99,850 with 1,632 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state’s public health department, the state recorded 1,744 recoveries, taking the total number of recovered patients to 64,32,138. With 40 people succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,39,965. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 24,138. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 97.46 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 2.12 percent.

Mumbai reported 420 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 753653. The city reported 490 recoveries and five deaths today.