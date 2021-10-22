Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
Manipur reports 56 new COVID-19 positive cases

56 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 1664 samples tested for the virus and the positive rate is 3.4 percent.

Two COVID-19 related death cases have been reported in the last twenty four hours. One of them took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative death toll remains at 1907.

Meanwhile 91 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 120294 and the total positive case is 123107. The recovery rate is 97.71 percent. The active case stands at 906.

The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1864123 including 624645 second doses.

