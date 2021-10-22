PM to interact with beneficiaries of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa initiative

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa Programme at 11 A.M. tomorrow through video conferencing. The initiative of Swayampurna Goa, launched on 1st of October last year, was inspired by the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Under this programme, a State Government Officer is appointed as Swayampurna Mitra.

The Mitra visits a designated Panchayat or Municipality and interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.