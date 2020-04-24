50 terrorists killed in J&K this year so far

AMN

Fifty terrorists, including several top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) and Lashker-e-Tioba (LeT), were killed in counter terrorism operations by security forces in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir this year so far.

Giving details, a senior official told that the slain terrorists included top commanders of JeM, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. He said, of the 50 terrorists killed so far this year, 18 were eliminated during the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of corona virus.

Four terrorists, including district commander of LeT Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dialgam area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on March 15.

Besides, seventeen security force personnel were killed during the same period, which includes 13 security personnel, three Special Police officers (SPOs) and one policeman. As many as 160 terrorists were killed and 102 were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said earlier.