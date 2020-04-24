Punjab: Govt commences telemedicine services in wake of COVID-19

AMN

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Government has started telemedicine services in 300 Health and Wellness Centres to provide ‘Comprehensive Primary Health Services’ on door steps of people in rural areas.

Giving these details, Health Minister Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu said that telemedicine services are being given in the state through hub and spoke model. A ‘Telemedicine Hub’ has been established at Civil Hospital, Mohali with 4 Medical officers and 1 Telemedicine Executive.

He said that in next phase, number of Medicals Officers would be increased after assessing the response across the State while CDAC’s e-Sanjeevni telemedicine application is being used to roll out telemedicine program in the state.

Mr. Sidhu said that under this initiative, the Community Health Officers (CHOs) at HWC – sub center level connects with Medical officers at the hub through video calling. The CHO then dispenses the medicines to the patient, based on the preion received through e-Sanjeevni app from the Medical officer.

27 Essential medicines and 6 Diagnostics test are being made available in adequate quantity at these centers to support the expanded range of services. He said that medicines are being provided especially for chronic illnesses close to communities so that people do not have to travel long distances to get medicines.