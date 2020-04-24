Gujarat: Rapid Antibody Test kits being used to ensure identification of Coronavirus

WEB DESK

In Gujarat, the Rapid Antibody Test kits are being widely used in around 30 districts to ensure the early identification of symptomatic people.

Principal Secretary of Department of Health Dr Jayanti Ravi said, the state government has decided to scale up the testing capacity in the state. At present more than 3000 samples are being tested in the state which will be eventually increased.

One more laboratory in Gandhinagar has been given permission to begin testing of Covid 19 samples by ICMR. With this, 15 government and five private laboratories are testing Covid 19 samples.

She said the government has ensured that the reports of the samples will be finalised in the same day. Covid 19 has entered in 29 out of 33 districts of the state so far.