41 persons including 30 navy personnel tested COVID positive in Sri Lanka

WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, a record 41 persons including 30 navy personnel were tested positive of COVID today bringing the number of active cases to 300. Another twenty nine Navy personnel were among the 38 people reported positive yesterday.

The country has seen a massive jump in positive cases with over 150 cases reported during past week. Sri Lankan Navy has requested people not to panic over naval personnel as preventive measures have been taken on the advice of health authorities.

The Navy Camp at Welisara, where the cases happened, has been declared an isolated area and at least 4,000 people including sailors and their families, have been quarantined within the camp.

Authorities said measures were taken to conduct tests to ascertain if they had contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the curfew, which was relaxed in 21 out of 25 districts, will be in force again from 8.00 pm today until 5.00 am on Monday.

The curfew imposed in high risk districts including Colombo will also continue till next Monday and a decision to extend further will be taken at the weekeknd.